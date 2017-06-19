How to Showcase Your Musical Theater Talents in Los Angeles
Most people think of NYC or the West End when it comes to musical theater, but Los Angeles is actually a close third for these opportunities. In fact, I got my Equity card doing musical theater in L.A. years ago and I have many clients who got their start on Broadway or professional Equity theater by doing shows and auditions out west.
