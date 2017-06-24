Hot yoga done to live violin music is coming to Echo Park and Venice
Clockwise, from upper left: The parent-baby class at Speir Pilates, nutritionist and chef Alegre Ramos, the new Modo Yoga studio and breathwork expert Jon Paul Crimi. Clockwise, from upper left: The parent-baby class at Speir Pilates, nutritionist and chef Alegre Ramos, the new Modo Yoga studio and breathwork expert Jon Paul Crimi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free agent clippers
|18 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|20 hr
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|21 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|Fri
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|Fri
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Thu
|Ahmmad
|77
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Thu
|secret Asian man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC