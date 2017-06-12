Herea s whata s playing at LA Film Festival 2017
Starting Wednesday with a gala screening of Colin Trevorrow's “The Book of Henry” and concluding eight days later with the acclaimed Aubrey Plaza/Elizabeth Olsen SoCal satire “Ingrid Goes West,” this year's festival offers myriad looks at life in these parts. And at some new area venues to boot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|1 hr
|Changing the Channel
|17
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|6 hr
|concerned res
|3
|Molly Finkenthal
|6 hr
|Goodro
|2
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|Sat
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Jun 10
|binaries
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC