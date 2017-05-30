Here They Are, The Best Cheese Shops ...

Here They Are, The Best Cheese Shops in Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Their eyes widen and sometimes even tear up when they talk about cheese. There's Kia Burton, co-owner of the Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks, who lights up as she recommends the silky goat cheese Sofia and offers samples along with tips for proper storage; cheesemonger Sigmund Werndorf at Wally's Beverly Hills who breaks into an excited tale of war and history behind cheese as he slices; cheesemonger Lynne Affleck at Wheel House who confides that she tastes French onion soup in the German cheese Sternschnuppe; and Lydia Clarke, co-owner of DTLA Cheese, who gets misty-eyed talking about the honor of working with small dairies and bringing their products to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... 14 hr Jean 1
lompoc parks 15 hr Mona Day 1
what's in lompoc? 16 hr Mona Day 1
What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08) 17 hr Jorge Arriaza 108
News What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14) 20 hr Memory cancer 13
Michelle Tuzee 22 hr MICHELLE TUZEE 1
Marc Brown 22 hr MARC BROWN 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC