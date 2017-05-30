Here They Are, The Best Cheese Shops in Los Angeles

Their eyes widen and sometimes even tear up when they talk about cheese. There's Kia Burton, co-owner of the Cheesemongers of Sherman Oaks, who lights up as she recommends the silky goat cheese Sofia and offers samples along with tips for proper storage; cheesemonger Sigmund Werndorf at Wally's Beverly Hills who breaks into an excited tale of war and history behind cheese as he slices; cheesemonger Lynne Affleck at Wheel House who confides that she tastes French onion soup in the German cheese Sternschnuppe; and Lydia Clarke, co-owner of DTLA Cheese, who gets misty-eyed talking about the honor of working with small dairies and bringing their products to the public.

