Hawthorne Joins the Food Hall Fight With New $500 Million Project, and More

Hawthorne is keen to get in on the big new retail and restaurant model being pushed all across Los Angeles these days. That's why developers there are pushing forward on a new $500 million project called Magnitude LAX that promises 500,000 square feet of retail space, plus offices, a food hall, rooftop dining greenspace, a grocery store, and more.

