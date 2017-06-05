Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing ...

Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughter, Grandchildren

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [...] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives - Police Monday were searching for a Colton grandmother after an alleged stabbing attack on three family members that left one of her grandchildren dead, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 2 hr Kinder and Gentle... 6
Report tax fraud and get a reward..... 9 hr JLG 2
Free time during the Summer? We're CASTING! 11 hr MeaganMysticArt 1
Review: Ciclii 20 hr Wayne_Santee 3
Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr... Sun Jane 1
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... Sat Jean 1
lompoc parks Jun 3 Mona Day 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,043 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC