Granada Hills middle school parent arrested, accused of inappropriate communication with student

A 35-year-old parent who allegedly had inappropriate communication with a student while acting as a chaperone on a field trip for students at Patrick Henry Middle School in Granada Hills is out on bail after being arrested, Los Angeles police said Monday. Hugo Paniagua allegedly contacted a minor during and after last week's field trip with the intent to commit a felony, police said.

