From Womena s March to #ResistMarch: MILCK performs a I Cana t Keep Quieta at LA Pride
Connie Lim, also known as Los Angeles-based recording artist MILCK, brought an iconic piece of the Women's March on Washington from earlier this year to Hollywood Sunday during LA Pride's Resist March . Lim, along with a group of women who has never met in person, but practiced online came together on Jan. 21 during the Women's March to sing Lim's song “I Can't Keep Quiet.
