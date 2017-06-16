Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Why his Los Angeles houses deserve a closer look
In January 1923, Frank Lloyd Wright rented an office at 8228 Fountain Ave. in what is now West Hollywood. He had finished one house in Los Angeles, for the eccentric oil heiress Aline Barnsdall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|10 hr
|hey hey hay
|15
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|12 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|Jun 6
|actorvet
|4
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|Jun 6
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|Jun 6
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
|casula
|Jun 6
|tuba toofpaste
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC