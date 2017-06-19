Firefighters find womana s body after...

Firefighters find womana s body after battling Granada Hills blaze that began in homeless encampment

A woman's body was found Tuesday, in the aftermath of a fire that began in a homeless encampment near the 118 Freeway and Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills. Los Angeles firefighters found a woman's body Tuesday after they knocked down a vegetation fire that began in a homeless encampment in Granada Hills.

