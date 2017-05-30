FBI seeks Dual Valley Bandit in strin...

FBI seeks Dual Valley Bandit in string of bank robberies from Woodland Hills to South Pasadena

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Pasadena Star-News

LOS ANGELES >> The FBI today sought public help to find a man dubbed the Dual Valley Bandit, who has robbed five banks in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys in the past two weeks. Security images were released of the suspect, who committed crimes in Burbank, South Pasadena, North Hollywood, Woodland Hills, and Tarzana, Laura Eimiller of the FBI said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... 26 min Jean 1
lompoc parks 1 hr Mona Day 1
what's in lompoc? 2 hr Mona Day 1
What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08) 4 hr Jorge Arriaza 108
News What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14) 6 hr Memory cancer 13
Michelle Tuzee 8 hr MICHELLE TUZEE 1
Marc Brown 8 hr MARC BROWN 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,494,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC