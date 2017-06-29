Elon Muska s plan for tunnels in LA seems far-fetched, but according...

Sections of a tunnel boring machine are being worked on in a parking lot along Crenshaw Blvd across the street from SpaceX in Hawthorne on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is chief executive officer of high-tech companies SpaceX and Tesla, tweeted yesterday that his underground tunnel project in Los Angeles is well underway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.