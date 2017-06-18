Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg dance...

Eifman Ballet of St. Petersburg dances 'Red Giselle' at Segerstrom

Eifman Ballet, the Russian contemporary ensemble from St. Petersburg on a 40th anniversary U.S. tour, rolled into Segerstrom Center for the Arts on Friday night with an updated version of the choreographer's seminal work, "Red Giselle." Performed in Costa Mesa through Sunday, this tribute to the legendary Russian ballerina Olga Spessivtseva is not company founder and artistic director Boris Eifman's first ballet, but it is certainly the template for his dance-theater melodramas.

