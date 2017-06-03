Don't forget: Voters in the 34th Congressional District pick their next representative Tuesday
Erik Nieto in the voting booth to cast his ballot at All Saints Episcopal Church in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in the primary election for the California Congressional District 34 on April 4. Erik Nieto in the voting booth to cast his ballot at All Saints Episcopal Church in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles in the primary election for the California Congressional District 34 on April 4. It may not seem possible, but Tuesday is election day, again . At least, it is for voters in parts of northeast and central Los Angeles who will choose their next congressman.
