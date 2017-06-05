Donald Trump may not be live tweeting...

Donald Trump may not be live tweeting, but his son is

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Trump sounded a defiant note during public comments Thursday, a speech that overlapped with former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony. Trump, speaking to the Faith and Freedom Coalition at a gathering at a Washington hotel, did not directly mention Comey in his speech, or the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru... Tue Yaya 1
Maxine waters Tue actorvet 4
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal Tue whats putin know 1
80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ... Tue Gerald 1
Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T... Tue MysticArts Jacob 1
casula Tue tuba toofpaste 1
News Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte... Tue frez no like armpits 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC