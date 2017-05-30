District Attorney reviewing complaint that Downey councilman lives in Long Beach
Downey Councilman Rick Rodriguez listed this office building, 8255 Firestone Blvd., Suite 308, as his home address on candidate forms for the November council election. Los Angeles County prosecutors plan to investigate an allegation that a Downey councilman doesn't live in that city, but in a tiny coastal Long Beach neighborhood, according to a district attorney spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ciclii
|5 hr
|Wayne_Santee
|3
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|16 hr
|U CaL
|1
|Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr...
|22 hr
|Jane
|1
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|lompoc parks
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
|What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08)
|Sat
|Jorge Arriaza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC