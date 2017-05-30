Director Michael Bay makes prints at ...

Director Michael Bay makes prints at TCL Theatre

21 hrs ago Read more: LA Independent

One month before the release of what is anticipated to be his newest box-office blockbuster, director Michael Bay sank his hands and feet into cement May 23 in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre. Bay, 52, is known for helming some of Hollywood's biggest special-effects-laden box office hits, with credits including "Bad Boys," "Bad Boys 2," "The Rock," "Armageddon," "Pearl Harbor," "The Island" and the "Transformers" franchise.

