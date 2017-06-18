Death haunts Frida Kahlo's long and c...

Death haunts Frida Kahlo's long and clumsily winding road to the lyric stage

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Laura Virella as Frida Kahlo in the Long Beach Opera production of Robert Xavier RodrA guez's "Frida." When Robert Xavier Rodrguez's "Frida" had its premiere in 1991 at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia, Frida Kahlo was certainly well known, but not the art-world rock star she has become in the quarter century since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home 2 hr Ann 1
Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger... 9 hr Lawyer 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Sat hey hey hay 1
Johnny Depp Jun 16 BestRedVest 2
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive Jun 16 BestRedVest 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 18 at 2:15PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC