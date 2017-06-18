Death haunts Frida Kahlo's long and clumsily winding road to the lyric stage

Laura Virella as Frida Kahlo in the Long Beach Opera production of Robert Xavier RodrA guez's "Frida." When Robert Xavier Rodrguez's "Frida" had its premiere in 1991 at the American Music Theater Festival in Philadelphia, Frida Kahlo was certainly well known, but not the art-world rock star she has become in the quarter century since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.