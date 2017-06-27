Cyberattack shutdown of LA port terminal sparks security worries
A truck hauls a Maersk container past another parked near the entrance to the terminal along Navy Way. Port of Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, San Pedro, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|2 min
|Michael Vik
|2
|Johnny Depp
|34 min
|Rip Chen Picket
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Sun
|Rodrigo
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC