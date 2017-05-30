Cornerstone Theater honors Tamara and...

Cornerstone Theater honors Tamara and Bill Pullman for community involvement

Screen actor Bill Pullman and his wife, the dancer Tamara Hurwitz Pullman, have been involved in a variety of community projects over the years. They've organized tractor square dances on their property in western New York state, created a musical about the impact drought and flood has historically had on ranching at their home in Montana, and made plays with and about people in Los Angeles and beyond.

