Cornerstone Theater honors Tamara and Bill Pullman for community involvement
Screen actor Bill Pullman and his wife, the dancer Tamara Hurwitz Pullman, have been involved in a variety of community projects over the years. They've organized tractor square dances on their property in western New York state, created a musical about the impact drought and flood has historically had on ranching at their home in Montana, and made plays with and about people in Los Angeles and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ciclii
|5 hr
|Wayne_Santee
|3
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|16 hr
|U CaL
|1
|Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr...
|22 hr
|Jane
|1
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|lompoc parks
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
|What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08)
|Sat
|Jorge Arriaza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC