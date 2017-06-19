Clooney sells tequila company he star...

Clooney sells tequila company he started by accident for $1B

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kim Kardashian posted photographs of herself taking shots of Casamigos Tequila. Casamigos Tequila is a liquor that was created by George Clooney, Mike Meldman, and Rande Gerber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 58 min lighterthanyou 4
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 1 hr secret Asian man 3
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 10 hr god ofuranus 76
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home Jun 18 Ann 1
Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger... Jun 18 Lawyer 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 6
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 11:27AM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC