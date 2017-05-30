Christina Real Estate Investors 2, LL...

Christina Real Estate Investors 2, LLC Acquires Property in West Hollywood

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Crescent Hill Lofts is a courtyard style multi-story building situated on a large land parcel with secured subterranean parking. The project was extensively renovated in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival) 9 hr APutcha 1
White Male Privilege 14 hr Really 12
Maxine waters 18 hr Defeat Maxine wTers 2
Trumped You Los Angeles 21 hr just lovin it 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 23 hr Wilmer baggins 3
Review: Los Angeles Dodgers Wed LOS ANGELES DODGERS 1
Review: Los Angeles Chargers Wed universion 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC