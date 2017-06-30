Chiropractic treatment, a $15-billion industry, has its roots in a ghost story
D.D. Palmer, who performed the first chiropractic adjustment in 1895, credited the ghost of a long-dead doctor with introducing him to the healing practice. D.D. Palmer, who performed the first chiropractic adjustment in 1895, credited the ghost of a long-dead doctor with introducing him to the healing practice.
