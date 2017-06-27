Change at the Top for Historic Core Project
The transformation of the Broadway Trade Center is one of the biggest projects in Downtown Los Angeles, with the 1.1 million-square-foot structure being turned into a complex with a two-floor food hall, 400,000 square feet of office space, a 150-room hotel and more. Now developer Broadbridge, a subsidiary of the New York City-based Waterbridge Capital, has new plans for the top of the structure: Broadbridge wants to add 15,485 square feet of new penthouse structures to the rooftop.
