California governor stops parole for Charles Manson follower
In this Oct. 4, 2012 file photo, Bruce Davis for the start of a parole hearing at the California Mens Colony in San Luis Obispo. California Governor Jerry Brown blocked Davis from being granted parole on June 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free agent clippers
|Fri
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|I HATE little dogs!
|Fri
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|Fri
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|Fri
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|Fri
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Jun 22
|Ahmmad
|77
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Jun 22
|secret Asian man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC