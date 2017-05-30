California governor looks abroad for climate changes allies
" Looking for allies in the fight against climate change, California Gov. Jerry Brown heads to China this week in a push to build foreign support for carbon-cutting efforts that have found resistance in Washington. California will work with governments around the world to combat climate change even if President Donald Trump rolls back environmental regulations, Brown said in an interview with The Associated Press.
