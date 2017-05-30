California governor looks abroad for ...

California governor looks abroad for climate changes allies

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Looking for allies in the fight against climate change, California Gov. Jerry Brown heads to China this week in a push to build foreign support for carbon-cutting efforts that have found resistance in Washington. California will work with governments around the world to combat climate change even if President Donald Trump rolls back environmental regulations, Brown said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival) 1 hr APutcha 1
White Male Privilege 7 hr Really 12
Maxine waters 10 hr Defeat Maxine wTers 2
Trumped You Los Angeles 14 hr just lovin it 1
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 16 hr Wilmer baggins 3
Review: Los Angeles Dodgers Wed LOS ANGELES DODGERS 1
Review: Los Angeles Chargers Wed universion 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,454,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC