BWW TV: Actors Fund of Los Angeles Raises $225K at 21st Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party

Tony Award winner Betty Buckley was honored with the Julie Harris Award for Artistic Achievement on Sunday, June 11 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Host Bryan Batt kept the evening and sold out crowd in sync with such attendees as Amy Aquino , Landry Bender , Gabrielle Carteris , Ilene Graff , Ruta Lee , Kate Linder , Jenny O'Hara , Lorna Luft , Kerry O'Malley , Charlotte Rae , Gabrielle Ruiz , Nick Verreos and many more.

