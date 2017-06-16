BWW Interview: Michael Leoni (Writer/Director) and Erika Katzin (The...

BWW Interview: Michael Leoni (Writer/...

BWW Interview: Michael Leoni and Erika Katzin Share Their Experience Presenting ELEVATOR, Extended to July 30 due to Sold Out Houses! Written and directed by Michael Leoni, ELEVATOR is based on the original short film Someplace In Between . It originally premiered at the Hudson Theaters during the first annual Hollywood Fringe Festival.

