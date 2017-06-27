Brush fire in Burbank burns 10 acres, forces evacuations
This still from aerial news footage shows flames creeping near a home in Burbank during a brush fire on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Firefighters were getting the upper hand in the battle against a fast-moving brush fire that broke out in Burbank Wednesday afternoon, forcing mandatory evacuations from nearby homes.
