Brandy Norwood hospitalised?

The 38-year-old singer - known professionally as Brandy - is believed to have been making the journey from Los Angeles International airport to New York City's John F. Kennedy airport before losing consciousness shortly before the Delta flight was due to take off. According to TMZ.com , Delta Airlines "contacted the LA City Fire Department, and paramedics arrived quickly and removed Brandy from the plane."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.