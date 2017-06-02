Bone fragment from ancient 1,500-poun...

Bone fragment from ancient 1,500-pound ground sloth unearthed beneath Crenshaw Boulevard

For the third time in six months, crews working on a Los Angeles rail system expansion have unearthed fossils of beasts that roamed the Southland many millennia ago. On May 16, crews working on Metro 's Crenshaw line found a fragment of a bison bone and the hip joint of an ancient sloth 16 feet below Crenshaw Boulevard, officials said on Metro's blog .

