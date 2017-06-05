Blood Tribe actor from Alberta on bri...

Blood Tribe actor from Alberta on bringing his language to 'Wonder Woman'

Eugene Brave Rock knew his role in "Wonder Woman" would elevate awareness of his indigenous culture, but he's still startled by the sheer magnitude of the attention. Since the box office smash hit theatres last week, the actor, who grew up in the Blood Tribe of southern Alberta, has been fielding auditions, interviews and meeting students on his reserve.

