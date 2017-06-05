Bill Maher's Racist Slip Reflects Hollywood's Diversity Problem, Critics Say

Comedian Bill Maher is a darling of the liberal elite, and his guests on his L.A.-based political talk show Real Time on HBO represent a diverse group of political leaders and taste makers, from Eva Longoria to U.S. Rep. But, like many of his friends in Hollywood, Maher seems to live in a bubble of white privilege, where talk and action take starkly different paths. On Friday he joked that, "I'm a house n - - -" in response to an invitation from Sen. Ben Sasse to come to his state, Nebraska, and "work in the fields with us."

