Bill Cosby sex-assault case: Everything you need to know
As he became more flirtatious and suggestive over time, Constand said , his actions evolved, including once grabbing her thigh and later attempting to unbutton her trousers. Constand was testifying on the second day of Cosby's trial in Montgomery County, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|2 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|2 hr
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|10 hr
|binaries
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|16 hr
|Coal Miner
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Fri
|Film Fan
|4
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|Fri
|Bella Esmail Moore
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC