Bid to renew California's landmark anti-climate change program hits roadblocks
Two bills that aimed to extend the state's cap-and-trade program failed to make it out of the Assembly by this week's deadline. And Senate leader Kevin de Leon rebuffed Gov. Jerry Brown's plan to lock in cap and trade's future by the June 15 budget deadline, saying that the issue was too complicated to complete by that time .
