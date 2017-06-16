Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in t...

Bat-Signal lights up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

19 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

Adam West's family and 'Batman' co-star Burt Ward were on hand as the Bat-Signal lit up Los Angeles City Hall.

