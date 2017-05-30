Astonishing discovery deep undergroun...

Astonishing discovery deep underground in Los Angeles shocks scientists

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bay Area Business Woman

A subway excavation crew in Los Angeles may have just made the find of the decade while working below Crenshaw Boulevard. They appear to have found a bison bone fragment and a hip join from a sloth in a sandy clay layer a couple weeks ago, and they were identified just recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... 17 hr Jean 1
lompoc parks 18 hr Mona Day 1
what's in lompoc? 19 hr Mona Day 1
What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08) 20 hr Jorge Arriaza 108
News What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14) 23 hr Memory cancer 13
Michelle Tuzee Sat MICHELLE TUZEE 1
Marc Brown Sat MARC BROWN 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,510,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC