Argument between roommates in Hollywood Hills West ends in deadly officer-involved shooting

One man is dead and a police investigation is underway after up to nine Los Angeles police officers fired on a tenant armed with a gun inside his Hollywood Hills West apartment, officials said. Witness video broadcast by local media recorded dozens of gunshots thundering through the neighborhood in the 7200 block of Hillside Avenue about 11 p.m. Thursday after police say a tenant in the building pulled a gun on officers.

