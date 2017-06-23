Argument between roommates in Hollywood Hills West ends in deadly officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and a police investigation is underway after up to nine Los Angeles police officers fired on a tenant armed with a gun inside his Hollywood Hills West apartment, officials said. Witness video broadcast by local media recorded dozens of gunshots thundering through the neighborhood in the 7200 block of Hillside Avenue about 11 p.m. Thursday after police say a tenant in the building pulled a gun on officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|3 hr
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|6 hr
|same all over
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|21 hr
|Ahmmad
|77
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|23 hr
|secret Asian man
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger...
|Jun 18
|Lawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC