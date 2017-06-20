Anaheim man found guilty of impersonating police officer, fondling 2 women

An Anaheim man was convicted Tuesday, June 20, of impersonating a police officer to fondle two women in separate incidents in the Hollywood area and ordering another woman to take off her clothes. A Los Angeles Superior Court jury deliberated about 4 1/2 hours before finding Joseph Christoph Moore, 41, of Anaheim guilty of one felony count each of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, criminal threats, grand theft and second-degree burglary and two counts of false imprisonment by violence.

