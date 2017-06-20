Anaheim man found guilty of impersona...

Anaheim man found guilty of impersonating police officer, fondling 2 women

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

An Anaheim man was convicted Tuesday, June 20, of impersonating a police officer to fondle two women in separate incidents in the Hollywood area and ordering another woman to take off her clothes. A Los Angeles Superior Court jury deliberated about 4 1/2 hours before finding Joseph Christoph Moore, 41, of Anaheim guilty of one felony count each of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, criminal threats, grand theft and second-degree burglary and two counts of false imprisonment by violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... Tue Rose of Tralee 74
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home Jun 18 Ann 1
Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger... Jun 18 Lawyer 1
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... Jun 17 AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
Johnny Depp Jun 16 BestRedVest 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 21 at 6:49PM PDT

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC