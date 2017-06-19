Ana Lily Amirpour shoots from the gut with dystopian cannibal love story 'The Bad Batch'
People have been asking Ana Lily Amirpour to explain herself a lot lately with the release of "The Bad Batch," a psychedelic cannibal Western in which society's undesirables are kicked out through a Texas border wall and left to wander the unforgiving wasteland. But answers don't come easily with the gory quasi-love story that won Amirpour the special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival last year.
