After thefts of police cars, LAPDa s Chief Beck says equipment a too accessiblea
Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said Monday his department has begun a review of equipment and checkout procedures as part of a larger examination of the department's youth mentorship program after three teenage police cadets were arrested in connection with stealing at least two police cruisers. “We're doing a top-to-bottom review of our equipment checkout procedures, which are much advanced over what they have been in the past,” Beck told reporters downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|6 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|74
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|Jun 18
|Ann
|1
|Marilyn Monroe's estate stolen from her Sun ger...
|Jun 18
|Lawyer
|1
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Johnny Depp
|Jun 16
|BestRedVest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC