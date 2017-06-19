After thefts of police cars, LAPDa s Chief Beck says equipment a too accessiblea

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said Monday his department has begun a review of equipment and checkout procedures as part of a larger examination of the department's youth mentorship program after three teenage police cadets were arrested in connection with stealing at least two police cruisers. “We're doing a top-to-bottom review of our equipment checkout procedures, which are much advanced over what they have been in the past,” Beck told reporters downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.