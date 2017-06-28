After Delay, California Congressman T...

After Delay, California Congressman To Be Sworn In July 11

Read more: CBS Local

After Delay, California Congressman To Be Sworn In July 11 California U.S. Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez is expected to finally join fellow Democrats in Washington on July 11 - five weeks after he won a special election to replace Xavier Becerra, now California's attorney general.

