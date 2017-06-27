A 'Star Wars' Firing and the Death of the Director
The Phil Lord and Chris Miller Han Solo exits are the tip of an artistic iceberg as studios reassert an historic choke hold over filmmakers. On January 14, 1933, Hollywood astrologer Paul Branchard predicted an annus mirabilis for his gifted if mercurial client, Erich von Stroheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Sun
|Rodrigo
|1
|Johnny Depp
|Sun
|good grief
|4
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
|Women should stop wearing bras
|Jun 25
|actorvet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC