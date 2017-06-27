6 things to know about a Star Warsa creator George Lucasa new LA museum

Los Angeles City Council members welcome George Lucas, filmmaker, creator of "Star Wars,"and wife,Mellody Hobson, board chairwoman of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, as Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, left, and others give a round of applause during a meeting at City Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. In a day that will be long remembered, a museum once far, far away, became part of the Los Angeles universe on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.