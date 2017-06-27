6 things to know about a Star Warsa creator George Lucasa new LA museum
Los Angeles City Council members welcome George Lucas, filmmaker, creator of "Star Wars,"and wife,Mellody Hobson, board chairwoman of The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, as Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti, left, and others give a round of applause during a meeting at City Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. In a day that will be long remembered, a museum once far, far away, became part of the Los Angeles universe on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp
|5 hr
|BestRedVest
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T...
|Mon
|Jan
|1
|Who are these that protest the protesters?
|Mon
|actorvet
|1
|ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes
|Sun
|Rodrigo
|1
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|Jun 25
|Rip Chen Picket
|8
|Women should stop wearing bras
|Jun 25
|actorvet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC