31 displaced following North Hollywoo...

31 displaced following North Hollywood apartment fire

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

NORTH HOLLYWOOD >> An early morning fire gutted an apartment in North Hollywood on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of building residents, Los Angeles fire officials said. The blaze began around 2 a.m., with heavy flames shooting from one of eight apartments at 11420 W. Oxnard Street, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arizona man wears colander for driver's license... 9 hr Jean 1
lompoc parks 10 hr Mona Day 1
what's in lompoc? 11 hr Mona Day 1
What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08) 13 hr Jorge Arriaza 108
News What Gwyneth Paltrow Has to Do With Saving the ... (Oct '14) 15 hr Memory cancer 13
Michelle Tuzee 17 hr MICHELLE TUZEE 1
Marc Brown 17 hr MARC BROWN 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC