31 displaced following North Hollywood apartment fire
NORTH HOLLYWOOD >> An early morning fire gutted an apartment in North Hollywood on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of building residents, Los Angeles fire officials said. The blaze began around 2 a.m., with heavy flames shooting from one of eight apartments at 11420 W. Oxnard Street, said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.
