3 Los Angeles synagogues close on Shabbat over bomb threats
The affected synagogues were the University Synagogue in Brentwood, and both campuses of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple - the Erika J. Glazer Family Campus in Wilshire Center/Koreatown or the Audrey and Sydney Irmas Campus in West Los Angeles. The synagogues were all closed around 8 a.m. on Saturday and cleared to reopen by about 12:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told the Jewish Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off...
|20 hr
|Jean
|1
|WARNING about David Borshell
|20 hr
|Adam W
|2
|Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,...
|Sat
|binaries
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|Sat
|Coal Miner
|5
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Fri
|Film Fan
|4
|Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U...
|Fri
|Bella Esmail Moore
|3
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC