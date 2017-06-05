3 Los Angeles synagogues close on Sha...

3 Los Angeles synagogues close on Shabbat over bomb threats

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The affected synagogues were the University Synagogue in Brentwood, and both campuses of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple - the Erika J. Glazer Family Campus in Wilshire Center/Koreatown or the Audrey and Sydney Irmas Campus in West Los Angeles. The synagogues were all closed around 8 a.m. on Saturday and cleared to reopen by about 12:45 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told the Jewish Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Albino kids whose arms were brutally hacked off... 20 hr Jean 1
WARNING about David Borshell 20 hr Adam W 2
News Adam West, actor: September 19, 1928 - June 10,... Sat binaries 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal Sat Coal Miner 5
Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo... Fri Film Fan 4
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... Fri Bella Esmail Moore 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC