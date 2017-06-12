2 suspects arrested following dual chases in stolen police cruisers
LOS ANGELES >> Two suspects are in custody after each of them stole a police cruiser Wednesday and led authorities on chases that both ended with a crash in South Los Angeles. Police located the two stolen police vehicles about 9:35 p.m. in the 400 block of East 61st Street, between San Pedro Street and Avalon Boulevard, said Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division.
