Woman kidnapped from Pasadena taken to Los Angeles park, unharmed
PASADENA >> Police are looking for two men who kidnapped a San Gabriel woman and left her at a park in Los Angeles on Friday. The 41-year-old woman contacted the Pasadena Police Department on Monday to report that two men had approached her about noon as she walked south on Altadena Drive between Colorado and Del Mar boulevards, officials said in a written statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Venice Beach is the best beach in California
|5 hr
|actorvet
|1
|Slop your Hogs real good God!!!
|6 hr
|doG mnaDed lyHo i...
|1
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|8 hr
|powerball win 201...
|112
|court james appearance
|8 hr
|powerball win 201...
|1
|mansion on hill ...had soe mgood partyies for u...
|13 hr
|beach boys
|1
|All Along the Watchtower (TV series)...watch to...
|13 hr
|beach boys
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC