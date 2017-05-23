Woman kidnapped from Pasadena taken to Los Angeles park, unharmed

PASADENA >> Police are looking for two men who kidnapped a San Gabriel woman and left her at a park in Los Angeles on Friday. The 41-year-old woman contacted the Pasadena Police Department on Monday to report that two men had approached her about noon as she walked south on Altadena Drive between Colorado and Del Mar boulevards, officials said in a written statement.

