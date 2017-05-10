Woman held after fatal stabbing at Granada Hills group home
An 18-year-old woman was in police custody after another woman was fatally stabbed at a group home for the mentally ill early Sunday in Granada Hills, Los Angeles police said Sunday. The victim was a 55-year-old resident of the facility who was originally from the San Diego area, authorities said.
