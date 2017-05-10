Woman held after fatal stabbing at Gr...

Woman held after fatal stabbing at Granada Hills group home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

An 18-year-old woman was in police custody after another woman was fatally stabbed at a group home for the mentally ill early Sunday in Granada Hills, Los Angeles police said Sunday. The victim was a 55-year-old resident of the facility who was originally from the San Diego area, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr actorvet 21,024
Teeth Whitening 2 hr jamme92 1
News Feds raid Van Nuys printer supply company for i... (Feb '08) 13 hr Haim Gweta Roladi... 72
News For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais... 17 hr spytheweb 4
News Film Academy's Leader Exits, Renewing Concern A... 19 hr Enslave Whitey 1
Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo... Sat Lenon At WarnerBros 6
Two 21 year old Men in a BMW Westfield Promenad... Sat Woodland Hills News 3
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC