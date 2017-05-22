Where Last Remaining Seats will bring...

Where Last Remaining Seats will bring classic film fun in LA, San Pedro

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

For the first time in its 31-year history, the month-long Last Remaining Seats series, which pairs early 20th century downtown Los Angeles movie palaces with classic films, takes a day trip to San Pedro's Warner Grand Theatre for an ocean-themed double feature. “We're really excited to be in San Pedro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr bayonne nj 21,037
Glenn Frey Sun frez no like armpits 6
News Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal... Sat okrahomo 1
White Male Privilege Sat crazycat 8
United Healthcare in hot water May 20 American 1
News Glendale hit-and-run suspect arrested in Mexico... (Jul '07) May 20 666 Armo 589
beware of phone tax scam May 18 Maria 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,062 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC